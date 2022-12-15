‘Red eyes of Modi government covered with Chinese glasses’: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge’s jibe at Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kharge attacks Modi government

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a jibe at Modi government saying it seems that the "red eyes" of the government are covered with Chinese glasses. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he posted, “It seems that the "red eyes" of the Modi government is covered with Chinese glasses. Is speaking against China not allowed in the Indian Parliament?”

Since reports of clashes appeared, Congress has been demanding a detailed discussion in the Parliament on the current situation on the border with China but the government declined the request.

However, on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the both Houses of Parliament on the clash. While speaking in Lok Sabha, he said, "I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guard our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it.".

Dissatisfied with Sigh's short reply, the grand old party said the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament. Following Singh's address, the Opposition leaders staged a walkout in Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha, the Congress staged a walkout after it was denied permission to seek clarifications on the Defence Minister’s statement. Congress members said there was no point in sitting inside the House if they are not given clarifications.

Aslo Read: Indian Air Force set for exercise in Northeast from today amid India-China border face-off

Latest India News