Congress Parliamentary Strategy meet underway at Sonia Gandhi's residence

A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group is underway at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence, 10 Janpath, New Delhi ahead of the special session of Parliament.

According to sources, several leaders including KC Venugopal, Adhiranjan Chaudhary, Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid among others are present at the meet.

Notably, Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganharam Hospital on Monday after being admitted with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday.

Earlier, a special session of Parliament was called for five days between September 18 and 22. There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

Sources said the special session could see parliamentary operations being shifted to the new Parliament building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Final touches are being given to the new Parliament building to make it ready to host sessions.

Generally, three parliamentary sessions are held in a year- Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions. With the government not spelling out its agenda, speculation swirled about some showpiece bills being considered for passage by the Modi dispensation in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

