'Adhir Ranjan will himself address media': Congress on 'One Nation, One Election' panel ahead

The Congress party on Monday said that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, didn't give his consent to be part of the committee panel on 'One Nation One Election', formulated by the Centre after the announcement of Parliament's special session.

Addressing a presser, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that he spoke with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who told him that he didn't give any consent on being part of the committee.

KC Venugopal further said that he (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) will himself speak to media on the matter.

Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting to discuss special session

On the special session of Parliament called by the government, KC Venugopal said, "Tomorrow we are convening a Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting and the Congress president is also convening the meeting of like-minded Opposition parties. We will discuss our strategy for the parliament session."

Congress to launch 722 Bharat Jodo Yatras across country

KC Venugopal announced that the party will launch 722 new Bharat Jodo Yatra's across the country on September 6, 2023 to mark the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

There will be a meeting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be attended by CWC members, MPs, MLAs, Congress ministers, and other senior leaders of the party.

The Congress leader said that the yatra has given tremendous enthusiasm to their cadre. "We won Karnataka in a big way, Bharat Jodo is one big reasons for that."

Congress on Telangana elections

The Congress informed that there will be a CWC meeting in Hyderabad on September 16 post which the party will hold a mega rally in the poll-bound state on September 17.

The party will also launch its five gurantees for the people of Telangana.

