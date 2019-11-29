Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Not just her effigy, will burn her too: Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi threatens Pragya Thakur

Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi on Friday has threatened to "burn" Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur alive if she enters the state. The Congress leader was agitated over Thakur's remark in praise of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion in Parliament on Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill on Wednesday.

"We will not just burn her effigy...if she sets foot here, we will burn her also," he said while speaking to media in Rajgarh on Thursday. Congress workers also burnt the effigy of Bhopal MP yesterday at Biaora municipality in Rajgarh district while sloganeering against her.

#WATCH MP: Congress MLA from Rajgarh's Biaora, Govardhan Dangi reacts on BJP MP Pragya S Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha, says "...We condemn this. We will not just burn her effigy, if she ever sets her foot here, we will burn her too." (28.11) pic.twitter.com/7pCVbDaquB — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

Amid huge political backlash, the BJP soon got into damage control mode and banned her from attending BJP Parliamentary Party meetings in the remainder of the Winter session. BJP Working President JP Nadda also recommended Thakur’s removal from the consultative committee on defence, to which she was recently appointed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned Thakur’s remarks in the Lower House and cleared his party’s position, saying the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Mahatma Gandhi’s killer as a patriot.

In the meantime, Pragya Thakur apologised for her statement and said that her remarks were twisted and given a different meaning. "I apologise if my remarks have hurt anyone. But my statements made in Parliament are being distorted to give them a different meaning. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation," she said in the Lok Sabha.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had yesterday said: "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. She said it is an attack on her dignity as no charges against me have been proven in court.

“A member of the House referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court,” she said.

