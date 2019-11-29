"My remarks were given different meaning, was called terrorist: Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha

Apologising for her comment calling Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse a patriot, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur on Friday said that her remarks were twisted and given a different meaning. "I apologise if my remarks have hurt anyone. But my statements made in Parliament are being distorted to give them a different meaning. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation," she said in the Lok Sabha.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had yesterday said: "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. She said it is an attack on her dignity as no charges against me have been proven in court.

“A member of the House referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court,” she said.

While the opposition leaders raise slogans of "Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai, and 'Down, down Godse", Speaker Om Birla urged Lok Sabha members to avoid politics over Mahatma Gandhi and said that the House doesn't permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Not only this nation but the world follows principles of Mahatma Gandhi. We shouldn't politicise this issue (BJP MP Pragya Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in LS). If we do, it'll be before the world. So I said that the remarks won't be recorded,” The Lok Sabha Speaker said.

“This House doesn't permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi whether in this House or outside. Yesterday the Defence Minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government. The MP (Pragya Singh Thakur) has apologised too,” he added.

Uproar continued in the Lok Sabha after statement by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur over her remark, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said "We just have one demand, we want unqualified apology."

Earlier Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Biaora Govardhan Dangi made a controversial statement against Pragya Thakur and said that they will burn he alive if she sets her foot in Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH MP: Congress MLA from Rajgarh's Biaora, Govardhan Dangi reacts on BJP MP Pragya S Thakur referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha, says "...We condemn this. We will not just burn her effigy, if she ever sets her foot here, we will burn her too." (28.11) pic.twitter.com/7pCVbDaquB — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remarks in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.