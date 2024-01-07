Congress releases list of coordinators for Lok Sabha seats across states | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

In preparation for the upcoming 2024 General Elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Parliament constituency-wise coordinators across states on Sunday. The move approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is part of the party's strategic plan for effective campaigning and coordination in key constituencies. The states include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North Eastern states, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat among others.

Congress sets up war rooms in 8 states

Earlier, the organisational war room will be headed by Sasikanth Senthil S while Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma, Varun Santhosh and Capt. Arvind Kumar would be the vice-chairmen in the organisational war room, according to the Congress statement. The move comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls slated this year.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of the constitution of Pradesh Election Committees of Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said. Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra was appointed the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee in the state.

Rahul Gandi to commence on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is trying to regain electoral fortune through his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin on January 14. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will cover around 6,700 km - mostly on buses with stretches of walking - and culminate on March 20, comes nearly a year after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi completed Bharat Jodo Yatra on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, traversing over 4,000 km in 136 days.

The yatra will cover a total of 110 districts and 100 Lok Sabha seats approx. The journey will pass through 337 assembly constituencies. While Gandhi raised the issues of 'economic disparities, polarisation and dictatorship' during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Nyay Yatra will focus on social, economic and political justice for the people of the country, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

