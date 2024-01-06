Saturday, January 06, 2024
     
  Who is going to be I.N.D.I.A bloc convenor is like KBC's question, quips Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

In the past few days, there have been reports of appointing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the bloc's convenor.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2024 13:14 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday wittily remarked on the question of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) appointing convenor for the Opposition bloc.

On the party's upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh and General Secretary K C Venugopal also unveiled the logo and slogan of the party's upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He said, "...We are going among the people to tell them that there is no other way. We tried to speak in the Parliament and raise the issues. But the Government gave us no opportunity...146 MPs were suspended, for the first time in the history of this country...He at least came to the Lok Sabha but never once did he even take a peek at the Rajya Sabha..."

On PM Modi

Reteirating attack on PM Modi, Kharge said, "An unfortunate incident occurred in Manipur but PM Modi either went to the beach, had a photo session swimming, went for photos at the ongoing temple construction site or went to Kerala and Mumbai. He goes everywhere, you can see his photos everywhere...Just like the 'darshan' of God first thing after waking up. But why did this great man not go to Manipur?..."

