Rajasthan: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Dausa as it completes 100 days | WATCH

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Dausa, Rajasthan, as it completes 100 days on Friday.

Gandhi stopped at a farmer's house in Dausa on Thursday evening during the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and cut fodder using a hand-operated machine.

The party's official Twitter handle shared photos of Rahul Gandhi operating a fodder-cutting machine. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tried his hands on the machine.

During the yatra, which is currently passing through the state's Dausa district, Gandhi also interacted with sportspersons, farmers and other people.

Boxer Sweety Boora and Indian national kabaddi team captain Deepak Niwas Hooda joined the yatra on Thursday.

"I am honoured to have walked with the superstars of India's sporting world today," Gandhi wrote on Facebook.

"These incredible champions have given their sweat and blood to bring glory to India.

They have made many sacrifices, and pushed themselves to the limit to make the country proud at the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, and other international sports tournaments," he said.

According to Gandhi, those who joined him on the Yatra on Thursday include Commonwealth gold medalist and Olympian Krishna Poonia, Asian gold medalist Bhupinder Singh, Olympian race walker Sapana Poonia, Dronacharya awardee Virender Poonia, Maharana Pratap awardee Heeranand Kataria and Yoga world-record holder Yogi Ramras Ramsnehi.

Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is not a political yatra, but a campaign to unite the people of the country. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is walking 30 kilometres every day. People are appreciating him and trying to connect with him, Pilot told reporters here.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, has been passing through Rajasthan.

"Rahul Gandhi has been part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra continuously for nearly 100 days. History has been created and the BJP is very upset with this. It is worried as to how so many people are getting connected," the former deputy chief minister said.

Pilot said people from all sections are joining the yatra.

