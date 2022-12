Follow us on Image Source : FILE Supreme Court (Representational image)

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended elevation of 5 High Court judges to the Supreme Court. The 5 judges who have been recommended are Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan HC; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna HC; Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur HC; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge, Patna HC and Justice Manoj Misra,Judge, Allahabad HC.

