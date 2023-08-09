Arvind Kejriwal writes a 'thank you' note for Rahul Gandhi over Delhi Services Bill

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Sevices Bill: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed his gratitude towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting his party in Parliament against the Delhi Services Bill. The contentious bill had become a rallying point for the Kejriwal-led party to bring together the opposition party. However, the parliament approved the bill with comfortable votes.

Kejriwal's letter to Gandhi

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Kejriwal thanked him on behalf of the people of Delhi for his party's support in rejecting and voting against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. In the letter, Kejriwal said, "I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for your party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023."

"I would like to place on record the heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside the Parliament. I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades," he added.

Kejriwal also said that his party is looking forward to Gandhi's continued support in the fight against forces that are undermining the Constitution.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Kejriwal also expressed his gratitude towards former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023. "I would like to place on record the heartfelt appreciation that the people of Delhi have for you for championing their rights on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, despite your deteriorating health. Your presence by our side, despite the constraints imposed by your age and ailing health, conveyed a story of calm, grace and conviction to preserve India's democracy and federal structure against all odds," Kejriwal wrote.

"Your sheer presence in the Rajya Sabha also sent a loud and clear message to all those forces working to weaken Indian democracy that any such attempts will be met with fierce resistance by political leaders cutting across age and party lines. Your unflinching commitment towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades, and will deeply inspire the coming generations of parliamentarians," he added.

Parliament passed the Delhi Services Bill

Earlier on Monday, the Parliament passed the Delhi Services Bill that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government. Rajya Sabha approved the contentious bill with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

On August 4, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance on the handling of transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

ALSO READ | Our fight will continue against BJP: Atishi after passage of Delhi Services Bill

ALSO READ | He got embroiled in power tussle: Congress leader slams CM Kejriwal over Delhi Services Bill

Latest India News