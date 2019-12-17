India slams Imran Khan for 'peddling falsehoods' on Citizenship Act globally

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pakistan PM Imran Khan said during UN's Global Refugee Forum that Citizenship Act may result in nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for 'peddling falsehoods' on India's Citizenship (Amendment) Act on a global multilateral forum. Imran Khan is currently in Geneva to co-convene United Nation's Global Refugee Forum. Imran Khan raked up Jammu and Kashmir issue and Citizenship Bill.

During his address to the Forum, Khan said that the Citizenship Act may create a "refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises". He even went on to predict a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

"Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan has once again peddled familiar falsehoods at a multilateral platform to advance his narrow political agenda by making gratuitous & unwarranted remarks on matters entirely internal to India," said the MEA as it slammed Imran Khan.

"It should now be clear to the entire world that this is an established pattern of his (Pakistan PM Imran Khan) habitual and compulsive abuse of global forums," MEA added.

This is not the first time Imran Khan or Pakistani establishment has made outrageous statements on India's internal matters. When India decided to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief made numerous inflammatory statements aimed at India. Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa even went to the extent of saying that Pakistani Army stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Kashmiris.

Since then, Pakistan has continued to rake up the issue on many global platforms but its efforts failed as global powers supported Indian stand.

A similar attempt on Citizenship Act is apparent from Imran Khan's latest speech in Global Refugee Forum.

Also Read | 'I Dare You': PM Modi asks Congress to clear stand on giving citizenship to all Pakistanis

Also Read | 26 students detained during citizenship law protests at AMU released

Watch | Jamia Millia University students carry out peaceful protest against CAA