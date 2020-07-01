Image Source : PTI (FILE) China-India standoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Leh with Army Chief General Naravane on Friday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Leh with Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday. Both of them will review the situation caused by the China-India standoff at Line Of Actual and discuss plan of action. India and China are currently holding rounds of dialogue to de-escalate the situation at Galwan valley and Pangong lake in Ladakh.

Although China has agreed to disengage from the disputed areas, news agency IANS cited unnamed sources in Indian intelligence agencies to say that China is building up its presence along the LAC and that two more divisions of soldiers have been brought in by Chinese Army. A single division can include 10,000 to 20,000 soldiers.

Defence Minister and Indian Army Chief will visit the forward position at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh on Friday and will interact with the Indian soldiers who are positioned there. As they review the situation at the LAC, they will be briefed by commander of Trishul Division. Rajnath Singh and General Naravane will also meet injured soldiers who are receiving treatment at the army hospital.

