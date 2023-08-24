​Babies born shortly after India's Moon conquer named ‘Chandrayaan’ in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Illustration of Chandrayaan-3 landing

Several infants who were born in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, soon after India’s Moon mission landed on the surface of the Earth’s sole natural satellite, were named ‘Chandrayaan’.

At least four babies, out of whom three were boys and one was a girl, who were born at the hospital here after India’s massive achievement were named after ISRO’s lunar mission by their ecstatic parents.

“It was a double delight. Our baby was born a few minutes after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. We have decided to name the child after the lunar mission,” said Pravat Mallick, father of one of those four babies.

According to the local tradition, the baby is to be named on the 21st day of the birth after a puja.

Mallick’s wife Ranu, who gave birth to a son, said they will suggest the elders to name the baby boy after Chandrayaan.

She cited two other names ‘Chandra’ or ‘Luna’ as Chandrayaan means a vehicle to the Moon.

“Chandrayaan, however, is a stylish name. We will take a final decision on the 21st day puja,” the mother said with a smile.

Durga Mandal of Talachua village, Joshnyarani Bal of Nilakanthapur and Bebina Sethi of Angulei village also delivered babies on Wednesday evening. While Durga’s baby is a girl, the two others are boys.

The head nurse at the Kendrapara government hospital, Anjana Sahoo, said that all new mothers are keen on naming their children after Chandrayaan.

She recounted on a similar incident when several babies were named after cyclones that hit the district in the past.

Dr PK Praharaj, Additional District Medical Officer of the hospital, said that the parents are filled with a sense of privilege that their children were born when the country witnessed such a historic moment.

“They want to celebrate India’s feat in the Moon mission by naming babies after Chandrayaan,” the doctor said.

Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon

India's ISRO scripted history on Wednesday evening as Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the surface of the Moon, swelling the chests of the Indians with pride. India became the only country in the world to land on the South pole of the Moon. The massive success drew wishes from all around the world, beginning from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined the historic occasion virtually from South Africa. Leaders from across the world extended their greetings on the momentous occasion.

