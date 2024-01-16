Chandigarh Mayor election: Dramatic incident at MCC office, BJP alleges AAP of kidnaping Congress candidate

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Workers of AAP, Congress and BJP create a ruckus at the MCC office

Chandigarh Mayor election on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic incident when Congress mayoral candidate Jasbir Singh Bunty reached the Municipal Corporation office to withdraw his nomination in support of the Aam Aadmi Party contender Kuldeep Kumar Tita. For the first time, AAP and Congress are contesting together as a part of I.N.D.I.A bloc in Punjab for the January 18 election.

Meanwhile, when the Congress mayoral candidate reached the Municipal Corporation office to withdraw his nomination in support of the AAP's nominee several BJP leaders surrounded him questioning his decision. The saffron party worker brought Bunty's father to the Municipal Corporation office, who claimed that his son had been missing since the nomination and he was not able to talk to him.

The Workers Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and BJP were seen creating chaos at the office. A large number of workers of all three parties reached the Municipal Corporation office.

DCP Central Gurmukh Singh reached the spot with his team. At the same time, senior Chandigarh BJP leader Sanjay Tandon and several other party workers reached the spot. On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party's Chandigarh in-charge Dr SS Ahluwalia, Prem Garg and workers also reached there.

BJP leader Devendra Babla alleged that Bunty has been kidnapped. The BJP leader claimed he had received a call from his father. "We have come here to free Bunty and help his father," he added.

Meanwhile, the crowd of workers became so uncontrollable that the police force had to intervene.

Candidates for the mayoral polls

AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar Tita will contest the polls for the mayor's post while Congress nominees Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Nirmala Devi will fight for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

Congress candidate Jasbir Bunty has withdrawn his nomination for the mayor's post, while AAP nominees Neha Musavat and Poonam have withdrawn their candidatures for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

