Centre withdraws Z-category security of former Bengal minister and TMC leader Rajib Banerjee

The Z-category security cover of West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajib Banerjee has been withdrawn. The order was issued by the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday.

Rajib Banerjee contested the West Bengal polls as a BJP candidate from the Domjur constituency and lost to the TMC candidate. He returned to TMC after a nine-month stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was not even seen in any BJP programme after the election results were announced and often criticised the BJP leadership publicly.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that he left the TMC due to misunderstanding, and joined the BJP being swayed by its blitzkrieg ahead of the polls.

