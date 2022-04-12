Centre seeks report from JNU on students' clash on Ram Navami

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Injured All India Students Association (AISA) student activists speak to media, after violence erupted at JNU’s Kaveri Hostel

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday has sought a report from JNU on students' clash on Ram Navami, officials said. Two groups of students clashed at the varsity's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying 20 students were injured in the violence.

"As per standard procedures, a formal report has been sought about the clash between the student groups on the occasion of Ram Navmi and the unrest on campus, " a senior MoE official said.

The two students groups on Monday lodged police complaints against each other, while varsity authorities claimed the violence occurred after some students objected to a 'hawan', an assertion also made by RSS-affiliate ABVP.

The security guards on Monday were asking students to show their identity cards to enter the hostel.

According to a student, who did not wish to be identified, the security guards were even asking residents to show ID cards.

Several purported videos of the violence surfaced on social media, with one of them showing a student, Akhtarista Ansari, bleeding from the head.

