Centre floats RFP to redevelop Parliament House or build new one

Image Source : PTI Centre floats RFP to redevelop Parliament House or built new one

The Centre has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to redevelop the Parliament House or build a new one, sources said on Thursday.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has also invited architecture firms to redevelop the central vista, a 3-km stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, and construct a new common Central Secretariat for offices of all ministries.

The sources said by August 2022, the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held in a new or a retrofitted building.

By next year, the central vista will be redeveloped and the Common Secretariat will be built by 2024, they said.

ALSO READ: Bank staff protest outside Parliament against mergers

ALSO READ: Boris Johnson’s Parliament suspension ruled unlawful; government to appeal