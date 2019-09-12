Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
Centre floats RFP to redevelop Parliament House or build new one

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has also invited architecture firms to redevelop the central vista, a 3-km stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, and construct a new common Central Secretariat for offices of all ministries.

New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2019 16:50 IST
Centre floats RFP to redevelop Parliament House or built new one

The Centre has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to redevelop the Parliament House or build a new one, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said by August 2022, the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held in a new or a retrofitted building.

By next year, the central vista will be redeveloped and the Common Secretariat will be built by 2024, they said. 

