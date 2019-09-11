Bank staff protest outside Parliament against mergers

Image Source : FILE Bank staff to protest outside Parliament against mergers

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), the umbrella body of nine banking sector trade unions, will hold demonstration before the Parliament next week to protest against the mega bank merger plan announced by the government, a top banking union leader said.

All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam told IANS that the UFBU has decided to a national dharna before Parliament on Sep 20 at 10.30 a.m.

The UFBU has also decided to give a memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.