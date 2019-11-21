Video: Thief makes off with God's crown but not before seeking forgiveness

Thief makes off with God's crown but not before seeking forgiveness

This might not be the most sensational theft ever but this surely will go down as one of the most 'holiest' ever. A thief in Hyderabad sought forgiveness before making off with a crown on God's (idol) head from a temple in Secunderabad. A CCTV video of the theft has emerged which shows man removing his slippers before entering the temple. He then offers prayers with folded hands, holds his ears and bows before the idol. The thief then pulls the crown off the idol and hurries his way out and flees on his motorcycle. The theft took place on Wednesday evening.

The police are analysing the CCTV footage to analyse if the thief conducted recce of the temple before committing the crime. Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the accused. Meanwhile, a case has been registered.

Earlier in 2019, three crowns were stolen from Sri Govinda Raja Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. The crowns were valued approximately Rs 50 lakh.

