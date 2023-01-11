CBI raids 50 locations in connection with corruption in Food Corporation of India; one official arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

CBI raid: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at around 50 locations in connection with alleged corruption in the Food Corporation of India, officials informed. A Deputy General Manager (DGM) Rajiv Kumar Mishra has been arrested.

Reports say that the central investigating agency registered cases against 74 accused. Documents related to these cases have also been recovered from different locations during the searches.

In the ongoing crackdown, officials associated with the Food Corporation of India and owners of Grains Mills have been raided.

The role of officials from technical assistants to executive directors in the FCI are under the agency's scanner, they said.

The searches were started after the arrest of a DGM in the FCI while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000, they said.

They said the operation is spread across multiple cities in Punjab, Haryana and two locations in Delhi.

The sources said the agency has started the operation against an "unholy nexus of corruption" in the FCI involving a chain of officers, rice mill owners, grain merchants etc., engaged in the procurement, storage and distribution of food grains, they said.

The CBI was developing intelligence for the last six months following many complaints received by it, they said.

The role of state government employees will also be under the scanner, they said.

