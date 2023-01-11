Delhi: Now, drunk passenger urinates at IGI Airport departure gate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESNETATIVE Delhi: Drunk passenger urinates at IGI Airport departure gate

In another incident similar to the Air India 'urinating' case, a man was arrested on Wednesday for urinating in a departure area at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The incident took place on January 8, a police official said.

The official said, "At around 5.30 p.m. that day, we received a call saying said that someone was urinating near gate number 6 of the departure area. The caller said that the man who was urinating seemed to be in an inebriated condition. A team of CISF and police was sent to the spot and the accused was caught."

The accused was identified as Johar Ali Khan (39), a resident of Bihar. He was about to board a flight to Dubai when he was caught. The police said that Khan was asked by others not to urinate in the open but he did not listen and instead argued with them.

He was taken to a nearby government hospital, where it was confirmed that he had been drunk. The police said that he was placed under arrest and later on released on bail as he was booked under bailable sections.

What is Air India 'urinating' case?

A drunk passenger urinated on a woman flyer in the business class of an Air India flight last year on November 26. The accused is identified as S Mishra, a resident of Mumbai. On November 26, S Mishra, allegedly drunk, unzipped and urinated on the woman. He remained at the spot, exposing himself until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

Delhi police later arrested the main accused, Shankar Mishra, from Bengaluru.

