BSF seizes heroin from Sutlej River in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force on Saturday seized more than one-kilogram heroin in two plastic bottles from the Sutlej River near the Rao ke Uttar village in the Ferozepur district of Punjab, said a BSF official. The BSF troops on the border observed suspicious articles flowing in Sutlej near the bordering village and managed to bring the suspected floating articles to the bank of the river.

“On 01st July 2023 at about 1130 hrs, alert Border Security Force troops on the border observed suspicious articles flowing with the stream of Satluj river in the area near bordering village - Rao-ke, Distt - Ferozepur. Troops immediately managed to bring the suspected floating articles to the river bank,” the BSF said in a statement. Later, it was found that the articles consisted of a consignment of two plastic bottles filled with heroin (1.50 kilograms).

The vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil the nefarious design of smugglers.

