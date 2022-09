Delhi Police has issued a look out circular (LOC) against social media influencer Bobby Kataria who was booked after his video of smoking a cigarette inside an aircraft went viral, officials said on Saturday. A senior police officer said Kataria’s phone is switched off and raids were conducted at several locations but he is untraceable. Kataria is not joining the investigation for a long time, hence an LOC has been issued against him, he said. Last month, Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Kataria after a video of him lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet flight surfaced. He was booked for alleged violation of security and safety measures based on a complaint filed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Police Station on August 13 by Jasbir Singh, manager legal and company affairs of SpiceJet.