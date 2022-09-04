Sunday, September 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 6,809 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 55,114

COVID-19: India reports 6,809 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 55,114

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 55,114, the health ministry data showed today

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2022 9:26 IST
COVID-19, COVID-19 cases in India, India Corona Cases, Coronavirus in India, Covid 19 India News, Om
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,631 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate on September 4 was recorded 2.12 per cent
  • According to ICMR, 88,71,51,961 samples have been tested up to September 3 for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 6,809 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,73,430.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 55,114, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 56,745.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,631 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,991. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 4 was recorded 2.12 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,71,51,961 samples have been tested up to September 3 for COVID-19. Of these 3,20,820 samples were tested on Saturday.

Related Stories
COVID-19: India reports over 14,000 new cases in last 24 hours | READ DETAILS

COVID-19: India reports over 14,000 new cases in last 24 hours | READ DETAILS

COVID-19: India reports over 9,500 fresh cases in last 24 hours | DETAILS

COVID-19: India reports over 9,500 fresh cases in last 24 hours | DETAILS

COVID-19: India reports over 7,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 64,667

COVID-19: India reports over 7,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 64,667

India reports over 7,900 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 62,748

India reports over 7,900 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 62,748

COVID-19: China locks down megacity Chengdu of 21-million people due to cases outbreak

COVID-19: China locks down megacity Chengdu of 21-million people due to cases outbreak

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 236 fresh cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The national capital's positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. Delhi had logged 299 cases and two deaths on Friday with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent.

The new cases came out of 14,023 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,423. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 26,477 in the national capital.

Delhi on Thursday recorded three fatalities and 271 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent. The city on Wednesday logged two coronavirus-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent. The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities.

ALSO READ: COVID: Three vaccine doses offer better protection from Omicron, claims study

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 10466 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 599 23  2321753 106  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 59 14  66350 18  296  
4 Assam 2838 733748 169  8032  
5 Bihar 766 51  835470 170  12295  
6 Chandigarh 233 33  97464 55  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 796 37  1159064 153  14113
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 11570   4  
9 Delhi 1457 164  1972256 461  26474
10 Goa* 588 51  251749 127  3963  
11 Gujarat 1470 128  1258155 318  11014
12 Haryana 1185 141  1040700 366  10685
13 Himachal Pradesh 721 103  306268 190  4202  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1039 12  472262 164  4782  
15 Jharkhand 141 436541 22  5330  
16 Karnataka 5051 328  4007910 1432  40244
17 Kerala*** 9645 83  6678212 1189  70845
18 Ladakh 41 28964 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 362 16  1042420 52  10770  
21 Maharashtra 9197 690  7944923 1942  148257
22 Manipur 64 137513 10  2147  
23 Meghalaya 87 94766 1618  
24 Mizoram 528 30  236074 94  722  
25 Nagaland 21   35126 777  
26 Odisha 1614 11  1317278 236  9178
27 Puducherry 293 22  170672 55  1969  
28 Punjab** 849 93  761939 203  17901
29 Rajasthan 2331 163  1297416 424  9628
30 Sikkim 120 22  43155 37  490
31 Tamil Nadu 5056 37  3526532 518  38036
32 Telangana 1293 113  829410 290  4111  
33 Tripura 27   106768 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1291 31  439402 92  7740
35 Uttar Pradesh 2025 177  2097673 428  23609
36 West Bengal 2360 58  2083684 310  21470
Total# 56745 2465  43865016 9651  527965 25 
*Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News