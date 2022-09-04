COVID-19: India reports 6,809 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 55,114

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 6,809 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,73,430.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 55,114, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 56,745.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,631 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,991. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 4 was recorded 2.12 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,71,51,961 samples have been tested up to September 3 for COVID-19. Of these 3,20,820 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 236 fresh cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The national capital's positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. Delhi had logged 299 cases and two deaths on Friday with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent.

The new cases came out of 14,023 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,423. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 26,477 in the national capital.

Delhi on Thursday recorded three fatalities and 271 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent. The city on Wednesday logged two coronavirus-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent. The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 1 10466 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 599 23 2321753 106 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 59 14 66350 18 296 4 Assam 2838 8 733748 169 8032 5 Bihar 766 51 835470 170 12295 6 Chandigarh 233 33 97464 55 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 796 37 1159064 153 14113 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 1 11570 4 9 Delhi 1457 164 1972256 461 26474 2 10 Goa* 588 51 251749 127 3963 11 Gujarat 1470 128 1258155 318 11014 1 12 Haryana 1185 141 1040700 366 10685 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 721 103 306268 190 4202 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1039 12 472262 164 4782 15 Jharkhand 141 1 436541 22 5330 16 Karnataka 5051 328 4007910 1432 40244 1 17 Kerala*** 9645 83 6678212 1189 70845 3 18 Ladakh 41 4 28964 6 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 362 16 1042420 52 10770 21 Maharashtra 9197 690 7944923 1942 148257 6 22 Manipur 64 3 137513 10 2147 23 Meghalaya 87 7 94766 7 1618 24 Mizoram 528 30 236074 94 722 25 Nagaland 21 35126 3 777 26 Odisha 1614 11 1317278 236 9178 1 27 Puducherry 293 22 170672 55 1969 28 Punjab** 849 93 761939 203 17901 1 29 Rajasthan 2331 163 1297416 424 9628 1 30 Sikkim 120 22 43155 37 490 1 31 Tamil Nadu 5056 37 3526532 518 38036 1 32 Telangana 1293 113 829410 290 4111 33 Tripura 27 106768 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1291 31 439402 92 7740 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 2025 177 2097673 428 23609 2 36 West Bengal 2360 58 2083684 310 21470 2 Total# 56745 2465 43865016 9651 527965 25 *Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

