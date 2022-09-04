COVID-19: India reports 6,809 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 55,114

Highlights
- A decrease of 1,631 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The daily positivity rate on September 4 was recorded 2.12 per cent
- According to ICMR, 88,71,51,961 samples have been tested up to September 3 for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 6,809 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (September 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,73,430.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 55,114, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 56,745.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,631 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,991. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 4 was recorded 2.12 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,71,51,961 samples have been tested up to September 3 for COVID-19. Of these 3,20,820 samples were tested on Saturday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 236 fresh cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The national capital's positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. Delhi had logged 299 cases and two deaths on Friday with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent.
The new cases came out of 14,023 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,423. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 26,477 in the national capital.
Delhi on Thursday recorded three fatalities and 271 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent. The city on Wednesday logged two coronavirus-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent. The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|1
|10466
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|599
|23
|2321753
|106
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|59
|14
|66350
|18
|296
|4
|Assam
|2838
|8
|733748
|169
|8032
|5
|Bihar
|766
|51
|835470
|170
|12295
|6
|Chandigarh
|233
|33
|97464
|55
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|796
|37
|1159064
|153
|14113
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|1
|11570
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1457
|164
|1972256
|461
|26474
|2
|10
|Goa*
|588
|51
|251749
|127
|3963
|11
|Gujarat
|1470
|128
|1258155
|318
|11014
|1
|12
|Haryana
|1185
|141
|1040700
|366
|10685
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|721
|103
|306268
|190
|4202
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1039
|12
|472262
|164
|4782
|15
|Jharkhand
|141
|1
|436541
|22
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|5051
|328
|4007910
|1432
|40244
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|9645
|83
|6678212
|1189
|70845
|3
|18
|Ladakh
|41
|4
|28964
|6
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|362
|16
|1042420
|52
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|9197
|690
|7944923
|1942
|148257
|6
|22
|Manipur
|64
|3
|137513
|10
|2147
|23
|Meghalaya
|87
|7
|94766
|7
|1618
|24
|Mizoram
|528
|30
|236074
|94
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|21
|35126
|3
|777
|26
|Odisha
|1614
|11
|1317278
|236
|9178
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|293
|22
|170672
|55
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|849
|93
|761939
|203
|17901
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|2331
|163
|1297416
|424
|9628
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|120
|22
|43155
|37
|490
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5056
|37
|3526532
|518
|38036
|1
|32
|Telangana
|1293
|113
|829410
|290
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|27
|106768
|1
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1291
|31
|439402
|92
|7740
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2025
|177
|2097673
|428
|23609
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|2360
|58
|2083684
|310
|21470
|2
|Total#
|56745
|2465
|43865016
|9651
|527965
|25
|*Kerala: Additionally, 05 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.