Taxis carry messages highlighting human rights violation in Pakistan in New York| Live updates

Taxis carrying messages highlighting the human rights violations and atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, seen near United Nations (UN) headquarters.
New York: Taxis carrying messages highlighting the human rights violations & atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, seen near United Nations (UN) headquarters. pic.twitter.com/0gsDqE0Vu3— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019
A Sikh law-enforcement officer has been fatally shot multiple times during a traffic stop in the US state of Texas on Saturday. Harris County Sherrif's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, pulled over a vehicle when someone approached him from behind and opened fire near Cypress city.
Months before the call that set off an impeachment inquiry, many in the diplomatic community were alarmed by the Trump administration’s abrupt removal of a career diplomat from her post as ambassador to Ukraine.
The ambassador’s ouster and the campaign against her that preceded it are now emerging as a key sequence of events behind a whistleblower’s complaint alleging that the president pressured a foreign country to investigate his political rival.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering discussed bilateral ties in areas of hydropower cooperation, people-to-people ties and recent initiatives taken in the newer areas of space, digital connectivity, financial sector and tertiary education.
Modi met Tshering on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment of the 74th UN General Assembly session Friday.
