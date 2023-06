Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters think he is like the Sun, then why is he not shining over violence-battered Manipur and questioned his visit to the US at a time when the north-eastern state is in the grip of ethnic clashes.

Speaking at an event organised here to mark the 57th foundation day of the Shiv Sena, he said the "double engine" government has got "derailed" in the BJP-ruled Manipur, and also took on his former ally over the issue of Hindutva.

Manipur is burning but Modi is going to America, Thackeray said ahead of the PM's visit to the US from June 21-24.