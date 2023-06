Ten people were killed in Australia when a bus carrying a group of more than 50 returning wedding guests rolled overnight in the heart of wine country, according to police and media reports Monday. Police said 25 people were injured in the accident and were taken to area hospitals by helicopter and by road. A further 18 passengers were uninjured in the accident in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales state north of Sydney. The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, has been arrested and will be charged, Police Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said. She would not detail the allegations, but she told reporters "there is sufficient information.