BJP chief JP Nadda tests positive for coronavirus, under home-isolation

Image Source : PTI BREAKING: JP Nadda tests positive for coronavirus

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sharing the information on Twitter, the BJP bigwig said he was under home-isolation and following all measures prescribed by doctors. He also urged all those who came in his contact to self-isolate and get tested.

"I got myself tested on observing initial symptoms of coronavirus and was found positive. My health is fine and I am under home-isolation, following all directions of the doctors. I request all who came in my contact in the past few days to self-isolate and undergo tests," he wrote on Twitter.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

Nadda was in Bengal recently where his convoy came under attack by alleged TMC supporters, leaving several people injured. The BJP chief had called the attack "unprecedented" and alleged the state slipped into "complete lawlessness and goonda raj". The vehicles in Nadda's motorcade were attacked when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injuries to several BJP leaders including party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Nadda, who was in a bullet-proof vehicle, was unharmed.

Those present at the scene said scores of alleged TMC workers, some carrying sticks and iron rods and others armed with bricks, blocked the road near Sirakul in South 24 Pargana district adjoining Kolkata with motorcyles.

