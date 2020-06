BREAKING: Earthquake hits Noida

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Delhi and Noida on Wednesday night. The tremors were felt 19 kilometers South-East of Noida, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake was experienced at 10.42 pm today.

Earlier on May 29, a medium-intensity earthquake struck Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the quake was measured to be 4.6 on the Richter Scale.

MORE TO FOLLOW...

