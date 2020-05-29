Image Source : FILE/PTI Earthquake hits Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; tremors also felt in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab

A medium-intensity earthquake hit Delhi on Friday night. The tremors were also felt in Gurugram, Noida, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the quake was measured to be 4.6 on the Richter Scale. It struck the national capital at 9.08 p.m. 16 kilometers ESE of Rohtak in Haryana. No immediate report of any casualty or damage was reported. In the past two months, Delhi has unusually been rocked by frequent earthquakes.

"I was dining when my chair started moving. Others, however, didn't react for a few seconds. The very next second our fan started shaking," a Delhi resident told India TV. A Noida resident said his bed started trembling and the tremors lasted for about 7-8 seconds.

"Our family was sitting together when two of us felt the tremors. My TV trolley started moving," a Delhi resident told India TV.

Earthquake in Delhi on May 15

An earthquake had struck the national capital on May 15. The magnitude then measured was 2.2 on the Richter Scale. It had hit 13 kilometers northwest of New Delhi at 11.28 am. The epicenter was Pitampura in north Delhi. There were no casualties.

Earthquake in Delhi on May 10

An earthquake shook Delhi-Noida and adjoining areas on May 10 as well. The magnitude was measured at 3.5 on the Richter Scale. Thankfully, there was no damage.

Earthquake in Delhi on April 13

On April 13 this year, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale had rocked Delhi. The epicenter was located in Wazirabad in northeast Delhi at the depth of 8 kilometers.

