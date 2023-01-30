Bombay HC asks PIL petitioner to deposit Rs 1 Lakh on hearing petition on Devanagari signboards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne on Monday said the petitioner trust would have to deposit Rs 1 lakh to prove its bonafide.

The Bombay High Court has directed a trust to deposit Rs 1 lakh as a pre-condition to hear its PIL seeking that signboards with Devanagari text on par with the English language be put up at the city airport. The petition which was filed by the 'Gujarati Vichar Manch' (GVM) sought the implementation of the two circulars issued by the Union Home Ministry in 2008. The circulars directed the use of Hindi and regional language at par with English on signage boards.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne on Monday said the petitioner trust would have to deposit Rs 1 lakh to prove its bonafide. The bench further said that if the deposit is made then the PIL would be taken up for hearing. The PIL alleged that the authorities had failed to implement the circulars despite repeated reminders.

"The petitioner merely seeks recognition towards the official and regional language of the state of Maharashtra as language is a highly emotional issue for the citizens of any nation. It has a great unifying force and is a powerful instrument for national integration,” the petition said.

The petitioner claimed that the display of English language on signage boards etc at the airport in Mumbai is nothing but an act to foist the language on the indigenous people. It also claimed that if banners with the regional language at par with English were installed, it would prove to be more convenient to the people.

ALSO READ | Bombay HC grants bail to former Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

Latest India News