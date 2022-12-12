Bombay HC grants bail to former Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several allegations were leveled against Deshmukh by IPS officer Param Bir Singh and assistant police inspector Sachin Waze who claimed that the then home minister of Maharashtra, Deshmukh had given them a target which was to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: The Bombay High Court granted bail to Former Home Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday. He was granted bail in a corruption case filed by the CBI. Deshmukh, 74, approached the HC after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month. Deshmukh had sought bail on medical grounds as well as on merits. The NCP (NCP) leader has been in jail since November last year after he was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. He was arrested again by the CBI in April this year in connection with the corruption case.

Deshmukh was granted bail by the Bombay HC last month. However, a special court of the CBI rejected Deshmukh's bail plea noting that there was prima facie evidence against him. However, Deshmukh had requested bail on medical grounds saying he had several ailments.

Several allegations were leveled against Deshmukh by IPS officer Param Bir Singh and assistant police inspector Sachin Waze who claimed that the then home minister of Maharashtra, Deshmukh had given them a target which was to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai. The CBI was then directed by the Bombay HC to carry out a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.

