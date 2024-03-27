Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, BJP releases ad targeting I.N.D.I.A bloc: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP symbol

Taking a swipe at the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a video for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party shared the video, titled, ‘INDIA Alliance Mein Fight, Main Hi Dulha Hun Right,' on its X handle on March 26 where it is highlighting the ‘infighting’ over a common face for the polls.

The video which is 2.23-minute-long tries to send a message that leaders in the I.N.D.I.A bloc consider themselves contenders with no consensus on one common face to lead the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA in the upcoming elections.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is seen leading the marriage conversation with the bride, who seems perplexed by so many contenders. In addition to Rahul Gandhi, the characters in the video closely resemble leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son Tejashwi Yadav among others. As the meeting progresses, tensions rise, leading to a physical fight among the leaders.