BJP leader shot inside Gurgaon showroom dies

A BJP leader was gunned down in broad daylight inside a Gurugram Showroom where he had gone to buy clothes. Former chairman of market committee and BJP leader Sukhbir was chased by atleast five unknown miscreants before being shot.

The BJP leader was brought to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

The incident happened on Gurdwara Road near Sadar Bazar. The Gurugram Police is now engaged in scanning the footage of CCTV for clues.

