'Brahmins' and 'Baniyas' are in my two pockets: BJP leader on 'why seek caste-based votes'

Madhya Pradesh's BJP in-charge P Muralidhar Rao on Monday, when asked about why BJP seek votes in the name of castes', said that 'Brahmins' and 'Baniyas' are in his two pockets.

'Brahmins' & Baniyas' are in my two pockets....when there were brahmin workers it was called Brahmins' party. When Baniya workers were there it was called a party for 'baniyas'....BJP will be for everyone," Rao said.

Former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, attacking Rao for his remarks said that it is a 'gross insult to these classes'.

In a series of tweets, Kamal Nath asked, what kind of respect is given to those classes whose leaders have played an important role in building up the BJP? He demanded that the BJP should immediately apologize to the classes for the remark.

