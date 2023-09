Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK BJD MLA Surjya Narayan Patro (FILE)

Biju Janata Dal (BJP) MLA and former Odisha speaker Surjya Narayan Patro passed away at the age of 75 on Saturday. According to reports, the sitting legislator from Digapahandi was rushed to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after his health condition deteriorated on Saturday (September 2) afternoon.

More details are awaited...

