Biker killed in Noida, man found dead in Greater Noida home

Image Source : PTI FILE

A man died after a vehicle allegedly rammed his motorcycle in Noida on Wednesday, while one person was found dead at his home in Greater Noida in a case of suspected suicide, police said.

The 26-year-year-old man, who lived in Nithari in Sector 31, was getting down from the elevated road near Iskcon Temple around 7.

30 pm when his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, they said.

"He was taken to a hospital by some locals but doctors declared him dead," a police spokesperson said, adding that further proceedings are being carried out by the local Sector 24 police station.

In the other incident, the body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his house in Greater Noida's Saran Vihar, under Badalpur police station limits, the spokesperson said.

"The deceased was a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar.

A local had alerted the police about the body in the house," the official said, adding that the cause behind the suspected suicide was yet to be known.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage