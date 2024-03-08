Bikaner Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bikaner Lok Sabha Election 2024

Bikaner Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bikaner is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The state has 25 parliamentary seats. The Bikaner seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Anupgarh, Khajuwala, Bikaner West, Bikaner East, Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh and Nokha. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. Maharaja Karni Singh represented the Bikaner constituency five times in a row in 1952, 1957, 1962, 1967 and 1971. Congress party's Manphool Singh Chaudhary also won the seat thrice in 1980, 1984 and 1991.

Bikaner Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 18,51,628 voters in the Bikaner constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 9,78,122 voters were male and 8,73,490 were female voters. 16 voters belonged to the third gender. 3,900 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bikaner in 2019 was 2,193 (2,114 were men and 79 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Bikaner constituency was 15,92,355. Out of this, 8,47,726 voters were male and 7,44,629 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 2,111 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bikaner in 2014 was 930 (656 were men and 274 were women).

Bikaner 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal won the seat for the third time in a row with a margin of 2,64,081 votes. He was polled 6,57,743 votes with a vote share of 59.77%. He defeated Congress candidate Madan Gopal Meghwal who got 3,93,662 votes (35.77%). The total number of valid votes polled was 10,99,598. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Bhaira Ram stood third with 11,412 votes (1.04%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, senior BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal won the seat for the second time. He was polled 5,84,932 votes with a vote share of 62.84%. Congress candidate Shankar Pannu got 2,76,853 votes (29.74%) and was the runner-up. Meghwal defeated Pannu by a margin of 3,08,079 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,29,751. National Unionist Zamindara Party (NUZP) candidate Mangilal Nayak came third with 16,839 votes (1.81%) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Dr Gauri Shanker Daabi was in the fourth position with 14,148 votes (1.52%).

Bikaner Past Winners

Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP): 2009

Dharmendra (BJP): 2004

Rameshwar Lal Dudi (Congress): 1999

Balram Jakhar (Congress): 1998

Mahendra Singh Bhati (BJP): 1996

Manphool Singh Chaudhary (Congress): 1991

Sopat Singh Makkasar (CPM): 1989

Manphool Singh Chaudhary (Congress): 1984

Manphool Singh Chaudhary (Congress): 1980

Hari Ram Makkasar (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 13,510 voters (1.23%) opted for NOTA in the Bikaner constituency. In 2014, 13,492 voters (1.45%) opted for NOTA in the Bikaner constituency.

Bikaner Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 10,99,598 or 59.39%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,29,751 or 58.39%.

Bikaner Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 6 in the Bikaner constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Bikaner.

Bikaner Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,829 polling stations in the Bikaner constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,695 polling stations in the Bikaner constituency.