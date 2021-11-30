Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
Bihar: RJD-BJP MLAs engage in bitter war-of-words in Assembly premises

Patna Published on: November 30, 2021 12:59 IST
A war of words broke out between two MLAs inside Bihar Assembly. An ugly exchange of words between RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi erupted on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, maintaining that the Grand Alliance in Bihar has come apart, the Congress on Monday asserted that all parties opposed to the NDA will do their bit to put the ruling coalition on the mat during the ongoing winter session of the Assembly. Party leaders expressed the sentiment at a meeting of Congress members of both houses of the legislature at the residence of CLP leader Ajeet Sharma.

Sharma also said that the Congress, which was the second largest constituent of the Grand Alliance, must not be taken lightly since "even one MLA elected by people holds significance in the House.

