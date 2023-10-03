Bihar caste survey faces legal hurdle as Supreme Court to hear matter on October 6

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the issue of the caste survey conducted by the Bihar government on October 6, reported news agency ANI. The petitioner's lawyer mentioned before the court that the Bihar government has published caste survey data.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to share the details of the caste census report, which was released on October 2. As per the reports, the meeting will include representatives from nine political parties, and there will be a comprehensive discussion on the report.

BJP attacks Nitish government

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP in Bihar has voiced dissatisfaction with the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, stressing that it did not give an idea of the "changed social and economic realities" over the years.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has criticised the Bihar government for this report. He stated that the report of the Nitish government is spreading confusion among the common people and will escalate hatred among the people. He suggested that instead of this report, Nitish Kumar should present his "report card" to the public. He should inform the public about how many people he and his ally Lalu Prasad Yadav have provided jobs to and how many employment opportunities they have created.

