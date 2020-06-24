Image Source : FILE Hospital sealed for violating COVID-19 norms in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed a private hospital, here on Wednesday, for violating Covid-19 guidelines. As on June 23, 27 positive cases have been detected from this hospital.

"Blue Wheel Hospital, Mancheswar, has been sealed by the BMC authority today (Wednesday) because of violation of Covid-19 guidelines of Govt. As on 23/6/2020, 27 positive cases has been detected from this hospital," the BMC tweeted.

The hospital had admitted a coronavirus patient, instead of shifting him to a dedicated Covid-19 facility, in violation of Covid-19 guidelines, the official said. A show-cause notice has also been issued to the hospital.

According to an official, 11 people were detected with Covid-19 infection in the hospital on Monday, 16 employees of the hospital tested positive on Wednesday. After the detection of positive cases, all the direct contacts are being quarantined and tested.

Premises of the facility has been sanitised to contain the spread. To reduce the chances of Covid-19 infection among frontline health and emergency workers, the BMC has started training its 2,800 sanitation workers.

The BMC aims to train all workers on safety aspects in a week.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage