Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi scion to cover nearly 366 km in Telangana from Oct 24

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi will cover four Lok Sabha constituencies and nine Assembly constituencies in Telangana.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is all set to enter Telangana on October 24. According to Balram Naik, the former Union Minister, and Coordinator for Telangana, the Gandhi scion will cover approximately 366 km in Telangana on the said date.

The foot march will begin from Makthal in Mahbubnagar district and will cover four Lok Sabha constituencies and nine Assembly segments, Naik said.

The exact route map will be submitted to the party high command shortly. However, there may be some alternate changes in the course of the route which is expected to continue for 15 days in the state.

“The march will enter Telangana on October 24. It will cover four Lok Sabha constituencies and nine Assembly constituencies. The total distance covered would be 366 KM,” Naik told PTI. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to provide a boost to the Congress party for the Assembly Polls held in 2023 said sources within the Telangana Congress.

Along with Rahul Gandhi, numerous Congress cadres are expected to march along with him in the yatra.

The march may leave Telangana at Jukkal and enter Maharashtra. The 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7 will be covering 3,500 km and will be the Congress party's biggest ever ‘Jan Sampark’ programme.

