Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar | WATCH

Bharat Jodo Yatra: As Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered its last lap in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. As per the information, the flag was hoisted to mark the end of the foot march which will culminate on Monday, January 30.

Taking a 30-minute break at Sonawar, Gandhi drove to the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on Maulana Azad Road before heading to the clock tower, also known as 'Ghanta Ghar', to hoist the national flag.

For the ceremony, Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. The security for the 10-minute event was beefed up as all roads leading to Lal Chowk had been sealed off from Saturday night and no vehicular movement was allowed.

In addition, shops, business establishments and the weekly flea market were also closed as part of the security drill for the flag unfurling by the former Congress president.

About Bharat Jodo Yatra

According to reports, the yatra is set to culminate at the Nehru Park in the Boulevard region of Srinagar after having covered a distance of 4,080 kilometres across 75 districts of the country. The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari, has traversed 12 states and two Union Territories.

The yatra has traversed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

