Congress stops Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, says 'not enough security measures'

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Owing to security concerns, the Congress on Friday stopped the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. The party had earlier alleged that the security of the Congress leader was compromised when the Yatra entered Delhi. Congress MP KC Venugopal had also written to Union Home minister Amit Shah asking the Centre to ensure the safety and security of Congress leaders joining the Yatra.

However, the Yatra was again resumed after a brief halt.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on January 20 exuberated confidence that all necessary security arrangements were made for the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Omar Abdullah joins Yatra

Omar Abdullah was on Thursday seen in a white T-shirt during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Omar Abdullah along with his party leaders and workers joined Rahul Gandhi in this journey from Banihal.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was meant to unite the country and was against hatred being sown between communities for electoral gains. Stressing that people should unite for each other’s welfare, he said hate will only lead to misery.

“The aim of the Yatra is to unite the nation and break the (walls of) hatred. The message of this march is that unless we unite and think together for the welfare of each other, we cannot make the nation that our forefathers had dreamt of and given sacrifices for, " Abdullah told reporters at Aushmuqam in Anantnag district.

