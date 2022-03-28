Bharat Bandh called for today, tomorrow; banking services likely to be hit | 10 key points

Highlights
- A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29.
- The banking sector will be joining the strike, the All India Bank Employees Association said.
- Unions in railways, defence sector planned mass mobilisation in support of strike at several places.
In protest against the government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people, a joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29.
Here are 10 key points to note about the nation-wide bandh:
- The strike notices were given by workers' unions of various sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance.
- The unions' demands include scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation of any form and the national monetisation pipeline. Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.
- Talking to news agency PTI, All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said, "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies.
- The Joint Platform of central trade unions held a meeting in Delhi on March 22, 2022, to take stock of the preparations in various states and sectors for the proposed two-day all India strike on 28-29 March 2022 against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government, a statement said.
- The banking sector will be joining the strike, the All India Bank Employees Association said on Facebook.
- The State Bank of India has said banking services may get impacted to an extent. SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served notice about their decision to go on a nationwide strike. The bank said it cannot quantify the potential loss due to the strike.
- Bengaluru-based Canara Bank said it is taking all necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning of bank branches and offices. Private lender RBL Bank said its bank unions are affiliated to AIBOA and AIBEA, and the employees associated with these unions may participate in the strike.
- Meanwhile, the power ministry on Sunday advised all the state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid.
- Unions in railways and defence sector have planned mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several places.
- Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has asked all its employees to report for duty during the 48-hour nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, failing which they will be issued show-cause notices.
(with PTI, ANI inputs)