West Bengal: Govt offices to remain open on March 28, 29 amid Bharat Bandh

West Bengal government on Saturday issued a notice to all state employees saying that government offices will remain open on March 28 and 29, amid a nationwide strike called by trade unions across the country.

The order further stated that leaves on those days will be treated as 'dies-on' and no salary will be admissible.

“In view of calls given by different trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 & 29, all state government offices will remain open and employees shall report for duty on those days. Leaves to be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible,” the order from the West Bengal government stated.

Earlier this week, a joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. The central trade unions' joint forum met on March 22, 2022, to assess preparations in various states and sectors for the scheduled two-day all-India strike on March 28-29, 2022, against the central government's "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies."

