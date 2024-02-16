Friday, February 16, 2024
     
Bharat Bandh today amid protest by farmers: What's open and what's shut?

The farmers' leader said the protestors would stay put in their areas and not March towards Delhi.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2024 9:47 IST
Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during a
Image Source : PTI Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during a protest march

The Bharatiya Kisan Union, part of SKM, have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16, citing a host of unmet demands of farmers. However, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a traders' body, have not participated in Bharat Bandh and will conduct their business as usual. UPDATES

BKU local leader Pawan Khatana said during the "Bharat Bandh" called by his union, farmers have been asked to strike their day for one day in order to press the government for demands. The farmers' leader said the protestors would stay put in their areas and not March towards Delhi.

Open

  • Emergency Services like hospitals, medical shops and ambulance services, among other services, are open.

Banned

  • Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC) will keep its offices and educational institutions closed
  • Private use of drones in a radius of 1 km of government establishments banned
  • People carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms etc in public places banned
  • Ban on unauthorised public assemblies in Noida
