Bank Holidays Banks to remain closed on THESE days in September | Full state-wise list

Bank Holidays: Apart from the regular bank holidays, such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, banks will remain closed for a total of 8 days in the month of September, said the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI)'s holiday calendar. In the coming month, all 8 holidays are regional holidays, which means they will differ from state to state and bank to bank. Also, on days on which these financial institutions are non-functional, online banking services continue to be available.
Here are the bank holidays in September under Negotiable Instruments Act:
|Date
|Occasion
|City
|September 1
|Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2)
|Panaji
|September 6
|Karma Puja
|Ranchi
|September 7
|First Onam
|Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
|September 8
|Thiruvonam
|Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
|September 9
|Indrajatra
|Gangtok
|September 10
|Sree Naravana Guru Javanti
|Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
|September 21
|Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
|Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
|September 26
|Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi
|Jaipur, Imphal
Here are the list of weekend leaves:
|Date
|Day
|September 4
|First Sunday
|September 10
|Second Saturday
|September 11
|Second Sunday
|September 18
|Third Sunday
|September 24
|Fourth Saturday
|September 25
|Fourth Sunday