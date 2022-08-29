Monday, August 29, 2022
     
Bank Holidays Banks to remain closed on THESE days in September | Full state-wise list

Bank Holidays: On days on which these financial institutions are non-functional, online banking services continue to be available.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2022 12:42 IST
Bank Holidays: Apart from the regular bank holidays, such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, banks will remain closed for a total of 8 days in the month of September, said the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI)'s holiday calendar. In the coming month, all 8 holidays are regional holidays, which means they will differ from state to state and bank to bank. Also, on days on which these financial institutions are non-functional, online banking services continue to be available. 

Here are the bank holidays in September under Negotiable Instruments Act:

Date Occasion City
September 1 Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2) Panaji
September 6 Karma Puja Ranchi
September 7 First Onam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 8 Thiruvonam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 9 Indrajatra Gangtok
September 10 Sree Naravana Guru Javanti Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 21 Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram
September 26 Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi Jaipur, Imphal

Here are the list of weekend leaves:

Date Day
September 4 First Sunday
September 10 Second Saturday
September 11 Second Sunday
September 18 Third Sunday
September 24 Fourth Saturday
September 25 Fourth Sunday

 

