Bank Holidays Banks to remain closed on THESE days in September | Full state-wise list

Bank Holidays: Apart from the regular bank holidays, such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, banks will remain closed for a total of 8 days in the month of September, said the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI)'s holiday calendar. In the coming month, all 8 holidays are regional holidays, which means they will differ from state to state and bank to bank. Also, on days on which these financial institutions are non-functional, online banking services continue to be available.

Here are the bank holidays in September under Negotiable Instruments Act:

Date Occasion City September 1 Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2) Panaji September 6 Karma Puja Ranchi September 7 First Onam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram September 8 Thiruvonam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram September 9 Indrajatra Gangtok September 10 Sree Naravana Guru Javanti Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram September 21 Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram September 26 Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi Jaipur, Imphal

Here are the list of weekend leaves:

Date Day September 4 First Sunday September 10 Second Saturday September 11 Second Sunday September 18 Third Sunday September 24 Fourth Saturday September 25 Fourth Sunday

