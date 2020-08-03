India TV's special coverage on Ayodhya Bhoomi Poojan | LIVE Updates

Monday, August 03, 2020
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2020 9:21 IST
Ayodhya Bhoomi Poojan
Image Source : PTI

India TV's special coverage on Ayodhya Bhoomi Poojan

Ayodhya is geared up for historic ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony at Ram temple on August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple. The grand temple is expected to be about 270-280 feet wide, 280-300 feet long and 128 feet high. As preparations are in full swing, the city will witness Diwali like celebrations to mark the construction of the Ram Temple. As devotees are excited ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony, soil, holy water from across the country have reached Ayodhya to be used in Ram Mandir rituals on groundbreaking day.

India TV brings you day-long event on the Ayodhya Ram temple bhoomi pujan, wherein saints and spiritual gurus will discuss the relevance of Ram Mandir. 

Live updates :Spiritual gurus on India TV

  • Aug 03, 2020 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ayodhya begins ritual with 'Gauri Ganesh puja'

    The rituals preceding the 'bhumi pujan' of the Ram temple began in Ayodhya on Monday with an elaborate 'Gauri Ganesh' puja. The three-day rituals that will culminate with the 'bhumi pujan' that will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, began with the Ganesh puja that is considered mandatory for all major occasions in the Hindu religion.

    The 'puja' began at 8.a.m with chanting of mantras by 11 priests while 'Ramayana path' were held in various other temples.

    "Ayodhya has woken up to 'Treta Yug' today. The only sounds that one hears in this holy city today is chanting of mantras, 'aartis' and 'Ramayana path' amid pealing of bells. This is the beginning of the three-day ritual that will culminate with 'bhumi pujan' and also mark the beginning of temple construction," said Mahant Satyendra, a local priest.

    Maharaj Kanhaiya Das of Sant Samiti said, "There could not be a more auspicious occasion than this. With the blessings of Lord Ganesh, the temple will be completed without any hindrance now."

  • Aug 03, 2020 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Spiritual gurus on India TV

    Today, several saints and spiritual gurus will be LIVE on India TV and will discuss the relevance of bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya

  • Aug 03, 2020 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Preparations underway in Ayodhya

    Preparations for the Ram temple 'bhoom pujan' are under full-swing in Ayodhya. Security has been tightened in and outside the city limits, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple.

  • Aug 03, 2020 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    World's third-largest Hindu shrine

    The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be the world's third-largest Hindu shrine, reports have suggested

