India TV's special coverage on Ayodhya Bhoomi Poojan | LIVE Updates

Ayodhya is geared up for historic ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony at Ram temple on August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple. The grand temple is expected to be about 270-280 feet wide, 280-300 feet long and 128 feet high. As preparations are in full swing, the city will witness Diwali like celebrations to mark the construction of the Ram Temple. As devotees are excited ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony, soil, holy water from across the country have reached Ayodhya to be used in Ram Mandir rituals on groundbreaking day.
India TV brings you day-long event on the Ayodhya Ram temple bhoomi pujan, wherein saints and spiritual gurus will discuss the relevance of Ram Mandir.