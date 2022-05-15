3 dead, nearly 25,000 affected due to flash floods, landslides in Assam; roads, bridges damaged

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam floods: Three dead, nearly 25,000 people affected

Several incidents of landslides were reported in the Dima Hasao district of Assam on Saturday, in which at least three people, including a woman, were killed. The first wave of floods this year has affected nearly 25,000 people across six districts of Assam.

Following incessant rains in Assam and neighbouring states -- Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh-- in the past couple of days, the water level of several rivers is gradually increasing and the water in Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a portion of a road in the Haflong area in Assam's Dima Hasao district washed away due to torrential rains in the state.

According to the flood reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), till May 14, a total of 24,681 people in 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) have been affected in the first spell of the flood.

The floodwaters have also submerged 1732.72 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts.

More than 21,000 people have been affected alone in the Cachar district.

The Army, para-military forces, SDRF, along with Fire and Emergency Services on Saturday had rescued 2,150 people from flood-hit areas of the Cachar district.

Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon districts.

